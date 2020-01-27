PIQUA — Terry F. Allen, age 77 of Piqua, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born July 28, 1942 in St. Paris to the late Mayford and Helen (Jacobs) Allen.

Terry was a graduate of Christiansburg-Jackson high School class of 1961. Terry always had great pride for his school and love for his classmates.

Terry is survived by his wife of 56 years Phyllis (Lehman) Allen; children Stacy Shaffer (Bob) of Casstown, OH; Melissa Allen-Morgan of Piqua, OH; Chris Morrison of Piqua, OH; and Terry F. Allen, Jr. (Elizabeth) of Fairhope, AL; grandchildren Bob Shaffer (Heather), Randy Shaffer (Teressa), Shane Furrow (Shannon), Dustin Shaffer (Amanda), Adam Morrison, Brandi Morrison, Travis Allen, Lindsay Overmyer (Tyler), Joshua Climer, Sarah Morgan, and Jacob Morgan and 13 great-grandchildren.

Terry was preceded in death by daughter Lisa Morrison Climer and sister Connie Sue Allen.

Terry loved camping, going to garage sales, playing cards with friends and being with his dogs Sissy, Teddy and his beloved Lily. He also loved to shop.

He was a member of the Teamsters Retirees after being a truck driver for 40 years with Schneider and Active USA.

Terry always took pride in the adventures and travels he had throughout his life. He would make friends wherever he went. He also had a great love for music, especially country and bluegrass.

He adored his family and loved his wife very much. He will be so very missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held 3:00PM Friday, January 31, 2020 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with Pastor Lloyd McClure officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00PM-3:00PM at the funeral home prior to the service. Memorial donations may be given to Hospice of Miami County PO Box 502 Troy, OH 45373.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com .