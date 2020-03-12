NEW CARLISLE — Thelma Irene (Ryman) Wesco, age 90, resident of Van Crest of New Carlisle formerly of Casstown, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

She was born on April 15, 1929 in Troy, Ohio to the late Royden and Elsie (Riegel) Ryman.

Thelma is survived by sons: Michael Wesco and Gregory (Diana) Wesco; granddaughters: Meredith and Jillian Wesco; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Kenneth H. "Mike" Wesco; an infant son; brothers, Robert Ryman, Bud Ryman; and sister, Luella Brumbaugh.

Thelma attended Troy schools and was a long time member of the Church of Christ in Christian Union, Christiansburg, Ohio.

Thelma and her husband built the Wesco Ranch and welcomed countless church groups providing many fun recreational activities for the whole family.

Thelma loved Jesus and felt it was her job in life to reach as many people as she could and share that love. Her son, Michael, recently sang hymns to her – "When we all get to Heaven, we'll sing and shout the victory!" "Hallelujah to that!" she said.

The family would like to thank the staff at Van Crest of New Carlisle and Crossroads Hospice for the excellent care they gave to Thelma.

Family will receive friends from 1:00 – 3:00 PM on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy, with Graveside Service to follow at Casstown Cemetery, Casstown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 8069 Washington Village Drive, Dayton, OH 45458.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.