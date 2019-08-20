JACKSON — Thelma S. Johnson, 78, of Jackson, more recently of Piqua passed away at 6:15 am Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Koester Pavilion.

She was born July 4, 1941 in Cambridge City, Indiana to the late Merida and Fanny (Jones) Smith.

She married Marvin Johnson June 30, 1961 in Hagerstown, Indiana and he preceded her in death January 11, 2011.

Survivors include two sons, Steve (Darlene) Johnson of Piqua, Ron (Kellye) Johnson of Greenville; a daughter, Lisa Johnson of Bradford; five grandchildren, Jennifer Gutman, Zachary Johnson, Kelsey (Jason) Brinkman, Hannah Johnson, Madison Johnson; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Junior (Thelma) Smith of Connersville, Indiana; and one sister, Maude (Del) Moon of Reno, Nevada.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph and Charles; and one sister, Lucinda.

Mrs. Johnson was a 1959 graduate of Lincoln High School in Cambridge City, Indiana.

She was a member of Jackson United Methodist Church. She worked for a short time as a switch board operator for the phone company before her employment as a cashier for Marsh in Troy where she stayed for 19 years.

She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, gardening flowers, feeding birds and wildlife and sharing recipes. She also enjoyed attending garage sales and in her younger years, helping her children with their paper routes.

A service to honor her life will begin at 6 pm Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Wilson officiating. Burial will be held privately at the family plot in Jackson, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 4-6 pm Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure, P.O. Box 650309, Dept. 41831, Dallas, TX 75265.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.