PIQUA — Theodore L. Rittenhouse, 84, of Piqua, passed away at 3:57 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at his residence. He was born July 3, 1935 in Piqua to the late George L. and Lucille (Smith) Rittenhouse. His marriage to M. Joyce Southern November 2, 1956 in Jonesville, Virginia would span sixty-four years, and she survives.

Other survivors include a son, Mark (Lori) Rittenhouse of Russia; a daughter, LeAnn Rittenhouse of Piqua; five grandchildren, Andrew and Joshua Niblick, Zachary (Stephanie) Rittenhouse, Taylor (Jacob) Hoying, Bryce Rittenhouse; and three great grandchildren, Ivy, Miah, and Gunner. He was preceded in death by a brother Richard Rittenhouse.

Mr. Rittenhouse was a graduate of Piqua Central High School. He worked for Inland Homes, Vanleer Homes and then Hobart Manufacturing from which he retired following over thirty years of service. He was a United States Army veteran having served in Germany. He was passionate about his motorcycles and family. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.

A graveside service to honor his life will be held at the convenience of the family at Forest Hill Cemetery. Services are being provided to his family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.