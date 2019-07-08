CONOVER — Theodore "Ted" R. Weldy, age 77, of Conover, OH passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 in Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, OH.

Born on May 2, 1942 in Sidney, OH, Ted was the son of the late Harold Walter and Mary Jane (Smith) Weldy-Helton.

He married Jacquelyn Shafford on June 24, 1961 and she survives.

He is also survived by two sons, Theodore Weldy II of Conover, Michael Weldy of Findlay, OH, a daughter, seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and a sister and brother-in-law, Mary Sue and Dave Randall. Ted was a 1960 graduate of Miami East High School and the owner of Weldy Windows and Doors. He was currently employed by WalMart of Sidney, OH.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Suber-Shively Funeral Home, 201 W. Main Street, Fletcher, Ohio 45326. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Fletcher Cemetery.

