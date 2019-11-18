Theodore Richard Robinson

Obituary
BEAVERCREEK — Theodore Richard Robinson, age 75 of Beavercreek, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Heartland of Beavercreek.

He was born January 5, 1944, in Dayton, Ohio, to his parents Theodore Russell & Mabel Grace (Berry) Robinson.

Theodore graduated from Milton-Union High School and retired from GM after 30 years of employment.

He will be missed and remembered by his two sons Richard Bruce & Lori Robinson of Yellow Springs, Roger Ivan Robinson & Sharee Burgess of Kettering; grandchildren Natasha & Andrew Oden of Arizona, Vincent Robinson of Tipp City, Brooklyn Robinson of Huber Heights; brother Harley Robinson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Donna Robinson and Robert Robinson.

Services will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, November 26, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton, with interment following at Unity Cemetery, West Milton. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Brukner Nature Center.

Published in Piqua Daily Call from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
