PIQUA — Theresa C. Mikolajewski, age 91, of Piqua, OH passed away at 12:17 AM on Sunday April 12, 2020 at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy, OH.

Theresa was born on May 16, 1928 in Piqua OH to the late Fern Curtis and Matilda (Jaegel) Curtis.

She met William E. Mikolajewski at Skateland and they were married October 15, 1946. He preceded her in death on May 1, 1994.

Theresa is survived by five children: Deborah, Piqua, OH; Christine, Englewood, OH; and William Mikolajewski, Piqua, OH; Timothy (Teresa) Mikolajewski, Sidney, OH; and David (Teri) Mikolajewski, Fairfield, CA; one son in law: Dale Carity; one brother: Louie Curtis, Piqua, OH; three sisters-in-law: Maxine Curtis, Peggy Curtis, and Patti Curtis, all of Piqua, OH; four grandchildren: Troy, Tara, Amy, and Amanda (Bryan) ; three great-grandchildren: Brandon, Bradley, and Laney; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by one daughter: Carol L. Carity, two sisters, and six brothers.

Theresa attended St. Boniface and Piqua Catholic High School, and worked as an office manager for Town and Country Market. She was a lifetime member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and a member of St. Clare Society. She enjoyed music, playing the piano, reading and Ohio State football. She loved spending time with all of her family and being with her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren, who named her Gu-Gu.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at the convenience of the family with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt celebrant. Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua. OH.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Boniface Fr. Angelo Caserta Tuition Fund, 310 S. Downing St, Piqua, OH 45356 or Bethany Center in memory of Fr. Charles Caserta, 339 South St. PO Box 224, Piqua, OH 45356.

