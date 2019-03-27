PIQUA — Thomas A. Cavender, age 69, of Piqua, passed away at 10:12 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Piqua Manor Nursing Home. He was born in Piqua, OH, on Nov. 20, 1949, to the late Omer Cavender and Donna (Hunt) Cavender of Piqua, OH. On Dec. 3, 1981, at Piqua Baptist Church, he married Teresa Wright. She survives.

Tom is also survived by one son: Christopher Cavender, IN; three brothers and sisters-in-law: Lyle Cavender, Sidney, Doug (Patsy) Cavender, Piqua, and Don (Christine) Cavender, Piqua; one sister: Lynda (Harmon); and one granddaughter: Kayze Cavender.

He was preceded in death by one son: Steven Cavender.

Tom attended Piqua High School. He worked for Wampler's Plumbing, Tipp City, OH, for six years and Tipp Machine & Tool, Tipp City, for 17 years.

Tom proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a member of Vietnam Veterans of America, Huber Heights, OH. Tom was co-founder of the Waco Military Experience, Troy, OH.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua with Pastor Scott Euton officiating. Burial will follow at Fletcher Cemetery with full military honors presented by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. Family will receive friends Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 13765 Fort Loramie-Swanders Road, Sidney, OH 45365.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.