TROY — Thomas E. Kindell, age 89, of Troy, OH passed away Tuesday January 28, 2020 at 9:30 PM at Troy Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Troy, OH.

He was born on May 7, 1930 in Ludlow Falls, OH to the late Ermine and Mary (Greenbaum) Kindell.

He married Rose M. (Wagner) Kindell on April 16, 1966 in Piqua, Ohio. She preceded him in death on June 16, 2009.

Thomas is survived by one son and daughter-in-law: Thomas, Jr and Rene'e; three daughters and sons-in-laws: Krystal and Eric Cavender, Marlene and James Medeiros, and Peggy and George Fales; seven sisters and one brother-in-law: Miriam "Mitz" Foster, Pat Richardson, Shirley Peeples, Connie and Cagney Nidday, Judy Locker, Annette "Net" Hawes, and Linda Kindell; six grandchildren: Kayla and Clint Lamb, Erica Cavender, Shelby and Siana Bobst, Malynn Kindell, Mark Medeiros, and Mary McKinney; and three great-grandchildren: Abrielle and Adeline Lamb and Madison McKinney. He was preceded in death by two brothers, two sisters, and one daughter.

Thomas graduated from Piqua High School in 1949 and attended Bowling Green State University.

He was a past commander of the American Legion Post. He was a member of The American Legion Post #0184, The Troy Senior Citizens Center, Amvets of Piqua, Korean War Veterans Association Chapter #108, and Forty and Eight Western Ohio Chapter.

He was a plumber's assistant for many years, and he retired from French Oil Company, and later worked at Pic-N-Save Grocery and Wal-Mart in Troy, OH.

Thomas proudly served in the United States Navy during The Korean War. He enjoyed coin collecting and putting together jig saw puzzles.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 noon on Monday February 3, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH with Pastor Larry Lutz officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park in Covington, Ohio with full military honors presented by Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. The family will receive friends 10:00AM—12:00PM on Monday February 3, 2020 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vitas Healthcare, 3055 Kettering Boulevard Suite 400, Dayton, OH 45439 or American Legion Post #184, 301 W. Water Street, Piqua, OH 45356.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.