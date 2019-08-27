LUDLOW FALLS — Thomas Earl Wagner Sr., age 77, of Ludlow Falls, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019.

He was born February 28, 1942 to the late Theadore Elmer Wagner Sr & Leona Elizabeth (Myers) Wagner in Miami County, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law Marcia Wagner.

He will be missed and remembered by his best friend and companion Sandra J. Bridenbaugh of Ludlow Falls; loving children Vicki J. Wagner of Greenville, Thomas E. Wagner Jr. of Ludlow Falls, Cheri L. (Robert B.) Kress of Brookville; mother of his children Linda L. (Wilt) Wagner; 7 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and siblings Phyllis (Bill) Bidlack, Theadore Wagner II and Barbara (William) Burson. Tom was the founder and owner of Wagner Paving Inc. and Milton Materials.

He also was a member of the NFIB, NFO and Lions Club. Tom was an avid Aviation enthusiast becoming a member of the AOPA and a maple syrup guru.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. Burial will follow in Old Ludlow Cemetery, Laura. The family will receive friends from 4-7 PM on Thursday, August 29 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to The James Cancer Hospital, 460 W. 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210.

Online memories of Tom may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.