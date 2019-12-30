COVINGTON — Thomas "Tom" Eugene Babylon Sr, age 75, of Covington, died Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Hospice Unit at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy.

He was born August 17, 1944 in Bradford to the late J.D. & Thelma (Meyers) Babylon; a graduate of Bradford High School, Class of 1962; a U.S. National Guard Veteran; drove a semi-truck for many years, with over 25 years at ABF Freight Sytems; a member of Eagles Aerie 3998, Covington; & the Treaty City Motorcycle Club, Greenville.

Preceded in death by his parents; & brother, Gary Babylon.

Tom is survived by his son, Thomas "Tommy" Babylon Jr of Covington; daughter, Tammy (Justin) Rogers of Greenville; grandchildren, Allison & Grant Babylon & Claire & Connor Rogers; sister, Joan Stover of Kissimmee, FL; nieces, Diane (Larry) Polhamus of Windmere, FL, Jenni (Greg) Blackburn & Mary Jo Babylon, all of Winterhaven, FL; & other relatives & friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday at 12 noon at Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington with Chaplain Ed Ellis officiating. Interment of cremains to follow at Highland Cemetery with military honors provided by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. Visitation will be held Saturday from 10am until time of service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Miami County.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.