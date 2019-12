TROY — Thomas H. Rodgers, age 75, of Troy, OH passed away on December 9, 2019 at his residence.

A Memorial Mass is planned for 10:30AM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Troy, OH. Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00PM on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Baird Funeral Home, Troy, OH.