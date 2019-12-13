TROY — Thomas H. Rodgers, age 75, of Troy, OH passed away on December 9, 2019, at his residence. He was born on November 27, 1944, in Vermilion, OH to the late Harvey "Buck" and Dayle (Collins) Rodgers.

Tom is survived by his wife: Karen (Fischer) Rodgers; son: Mark Rodgers of Rochester, NY; daughter: Ann Rodgers of Seattle, WA; son-in-law: Jeff Hefel of Milwaukee, WI; grandchildren: Maya Rodgers and Noah Hefel; brother and sister-in-law: Wade and Penny Rodgers of Canton, MI; brother-in-law: Bill Butts of Venice, FL; nephews and a niece.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his daughter: Tracy Hefel; sister: Shirley Butts and nephew: Scott Rodgers.

Tom was a graduate of Vermilion High School, Miami University and the University of Cincinnati School of Law. He was in private practice in Troy for three years. He joined Hobart Corporation in 1974, where he served as Secretary and General Counsel, and retired from there in 2003.

Tom was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Troy, and he was involved in many local projects and organizations. He never forgot how his life was influenced by people who encouraged and motivated him along the way, and he found great joy in helping others achieve their potential.

It was a lifelong dream of Tom's to have a summer cottage. He started construction in 1979 and spent every summer on the project. Located on a beautiful Michigan lake, it was a treasured destination for his whole family. He also loved playing tennis and always looked forward to spending time with his friends.

Tom was a wonderful husband and father and will be dearly missed.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30AM on December 28, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Troy, OH. The family will receive friends from 4:00-8:00PM on December 27, 2019 at Baird Funeral Home, Troy, OH. Private interment will take place in St. Augustine Cemetery, Minster, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373 or The Troy Foundation, 216 West Franklin Street, Troy, OH 45373. Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.