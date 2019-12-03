PIQUA — Thomas J. Cheney, 84, of Piqua, passed away at 10:02 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

He was born August 31, 1935 in Lima to the late Harry B. and Cledith (Hepler) Cheney.

He married Margaret E. O'Connor June 18, 1955 in Lima, and she survives.

Other survivors include two sons, Craig (Susan) Cheney, Tom (Jamie Brown) Cheney all of Piqua; three daughters, Cynthia (August) Cianciolo of Piqua, Sandra McNatt of Indiatlantic, Florida, Maria (Todd) Luft of Sarasota, Florida; a foster child, Tina Ross-Colby of Alexandria, Virginia; fourteen grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and sixteen great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by three brothers and a great grandson, Angelo David Cianciolo.

Thomas took great pride in his work and would share memories of his many different positions to anyone who would listen. Among those positions were managing several theaters in Lima as well as a Drive Inn theater in Piqua; he also worked for several retail stores. While all of these positions allowed him to meet many wonderful people and make fond memories, one of his fondest memories was his first job delivering for the Lima Daily News.

When Tom and Peg first came to Piqua, he managed Firestone Tire and Rubber Company. From Firestone, Tom accepted a position at Orr Felt and Blanket Co. He also owned the Bijou Restaurant, which was located in downtown Piqua. He was a 1953 graduate of Lima High School and earned his degree in Business Management from the University of Georgia.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Saint Mary Catholic Church, and Fraternal Order of the Eagles.

While Thomas loved to work and provide for his family, he also loved having fun. He spent many hours fishing, hunting, golfing, boating, traveling, and cooking. His grandchildren always loved hearing how he flew into Canada because where he fished, cars were not permitted. The many places he traveled connected him with outstanding people and created memories that lasted him his whole life through.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Rehabilitation Center for Neurological Development, 1306 Garbry Rd., Piqua, OH 45356, Hospice of Miami County, Inc, P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373, St. Mary Catholic Church, 528 Broadway, Piqua, OH 45356 or one's favorite charity.

