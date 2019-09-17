TROY — Thomas "Tom" Prichard Rucker, age 87 of Troy, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 following a lengthy illness.

He was born December 17, 1931 in Hitchins, KY to the late Glen and Marie (Prichard) Rucker.

Tom is survived by his stepsons Andrew Swihart (Judy) of Midland, MI and David Swihart (Dona) of Troy; six step grandchildren and one step great-grandson; brother Glen "Babe" Rucker of Greenville, TX and sister Rebecca Blair (John) of Somerset, KY.

He was preceded in death by his wife Helen (Hendrickson) Rucker on May 17, 1998; and brothers Bob Rucker and Dan Rucker.

Tom was a US Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was a graduate of Hitchins High School and went on to receive his Bachelor's and Master's degree from Morehead State University and also attended Wright State University and Miami University. Tom worked for Somerset Public Schools for three years, Graham Schools for five years, and Troy Schools for 20 years as principal both at Heywood Elementary and Hook Elementary where he retired in 1985. His interests included reading and fishing.

A funeral service and interment will be held at a later date in Grayson, KY. Visitation will be held 2:00PM-4:00PM on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy.

Memorial contributions may be given to any Parent Teacher Organization/Association of the Troy City Elementary Schools or the .

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com .