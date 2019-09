STOCKBRIDGE, MICH. — Thomas W. Wallace of Stockbridge, Michigan, 74, formerly of Piqua, passed away at his home on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.

A time to honor his life with visitation was held on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Caskey-Mitchell Funeral Home in Stockbridge. A funeral service followed at 1 p.m. with Pastor Bill Romero officiating. Full military honors were provided by the Mackinder-Glenn Post 510 American Legion of Stockbridge.