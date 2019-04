ENGLEWOOD — Thomas William Knapke, age 71, of Englewood, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Church of the Transfiguration, 972 S. Miami St, West Milton. The family will receive friends from 4–7 PM on Wednesday, April 3 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton.