PIQUA — Timothy A. Long, 56, of Piqua, died at 12:55 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, Spartanburg, S.C. He was born December 13, 1962 in Piqua to the late William (Porky) and Wanda Long (Cox).

Survivors include one daughter, Amanda (Zac) Manson of Piqua; three grandchildren, Lorelai Manson, Cohen Manson, Teaghan Manson; and two sisters, Tracy Peltier and Trena Williams. He was proceded in death by one sister, Terri Kiser.

Mr. Long was a 1981 graduate of Piqua Central High School and was employed for many years at P&R Specialties in Piqua. He was an avid Cincinnati Reds baseball fan and took after his father playing the position of catcher growing up. He loved to watch his grandchildren participate in their many activities.

A service to honor his life will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Fletcher United Methodist Church, Fletcher, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the church with service immediately following.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphome Society, 4370 Glendale Milford Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45242.