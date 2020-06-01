TROY — Traci Lynn Wright Sizemore, age 52 of Troy, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. She was born August 28, 1967 in Troy the late Robert Fair and Sandra (Evans) Fair, who resides in Troy. Along with her mother, Traci is survived by her husband Brian Sizemore, who she married July 21, 2019; daughters Brittany Wright and Lindsey Wright, both of Troy; grandchildren Kaydence, Nylah, Aunestie, Brooklynn, and Kylin; sister Ronda Boomershine (Damon) of Englewood; two brothers: Shane Fair of Piqua and David Eicks of Indiana. She was preceded in death by her father Robert Fair on December 11, 2011 and her sister Robin Fair on March 6, 2017. Traci was a veteran of the US Coast Guard and served as a Merchant Marine. She found the Lord, and was a member of Troy First Church of God. Traci loved her grandkids, traveling, going to the beach, and gambling. She worked for StoneMor Partners out of Forest Hills Memorial Gardens in Tipp City. A funeral service will be held 2:00PM Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with Pastor Mike Calhoun officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00PM-2:00PM prior to the service. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Piqua Daily Call from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.