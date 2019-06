PIQUA — Ty A. Hess, age 60, of Piqua passed away on June 3rd, 2019. He was born Jan. 13, 1960 in Sidney, OH.

Ty is survived by 2 sisters, Collett Yingst, Angel Squire, and 1 brother Scott Hess. He had four children, Amy (Hess), Ty Hess Jr., Shawn Anders and Missy (Anders).

Ty had 6 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother Carol A. Evans.

Ty loved riding his Harley and enjoyed the companionship of his dog Lady.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life at a later time.