COVINGTON — Tyler Jay Iddings, 32, of Covington, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019. He was born March 27, 1987, in Troy.

Tyler will be missed and remembered by his daughter, Paiton Iddings of Piqua, whom he loved with all his heart; his father and stepmother, Mark & Tammy Iddings of Covington; his mother, Tina (Grover) Iddings of West Milton; his sister and brother-in-law, Heather & Matthew Keating of Eaton; his brother, Justin Iddings of Piqua; his grandparents, Phil & Linda Iddings of Covington and Faye Grover of West Milton; his stepbrother, Kenneth Hubbard Jr.; his stepsisters, Amanda Zender and Chelsea Ferree; his nephews, Kase, Sawyer, and Holt; and his aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Skip Grover; and his uncle, Brian Grover.

Tyler was a 2006 graduate of Covington High School.

He had worked at the Toll House Tavern in Union and enjoyed fishing, camping, basketball, amusement parks, and was a talented artist.

Tyler especially loved his family and spending time with them.

A memorial service to honor his life will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, October 4, at Moore Funeral Home, 10 S. High St., Covington. Visitation for family and friends will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Miami County Recovery Council.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.moorefh.com.