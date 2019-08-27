TROY — Velma Eileen McCall, age 80 of Troy, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Koester Pavilion. She was born June 24, 1939 in Waverly to the late Quincy and Mary (Osborne) Fyffe.

Velma is survived by her daughters: Penny A. Libbee of Troy, Brenda K. Knife (Robert E., Jr.) of Troy, and Paula E. McCall of Muncie, IN; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sisters: Becky Setser (Cliff) of Greenville, Sandy Johnson of Greenville, and Maxine Demoss of Troy; brothers: Elvis Wright (Stephanie) of Greenville and Robert Fyffe (Linda) of Brownstown, TX.

She was preceded in death by daughter Tammy L. Borton on August 21, 2006; three brothers and three sisters.

Velma enjoyed riding around looking at deer. She also enjoyed shopping and walking, and was a fan of McDonald's coffee. She also leaves behind her beloved toy poodle, Dusty Jo. She was a retired laborer with Evenflo, where she had worked for 30 years.

A funeral service will be held 2:00PM Friday, August 30, 2019 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with Pastor Dan Cain officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00PM-2:00PM at the funeral home prior to the service. Interment to follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy.

Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Miami County: PO Box 502 Troy, OH 45373.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH.

