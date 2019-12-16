SIDNEY — Vera L. Hageman, 69, of Sidney, passed away at 9:57 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Wilson Health.

She was born on April 11, 1950, in Piqua, Ohio, the daughter of the late William and Edith (Dunn) Henson.

On Jan. 9, 1971, she married Rick L. Hageman, who survives along with two children, Jason (Gretchen) Hageman, of Sidney, and Tina (Mark) Nuss, of Jackson Center; six grandchildren, Carrie (Matthew) Maher, Mallory and Ashley Nuss, Grace, Garrett and Meredith Hageman; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, William and James Henson.

Vera was a homemaker. She was a long time member of Houston Congregational Christian Church. Vera enjoyed word search puzzles, playing bingo with friends and spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with Pastor Kris Geise officiating. Burial will follow at Plattsville Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Houston Congregational Christian Church in Vera's memory.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of symapthy may made to Vera's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.