TROY — Vicky Lynn Langston, age 72 of Troy, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2020 at Troy Rehabilitation and Care Center.

She was born in Troy on September 22, 1947 the daughter of Marvin Earnest & Marjorie V. (Boyer) Curtis.

She worked at Dolly Toy and was also a Home Health Nurses' Aide for many years. She was a member of the Troy Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ.

She is survived by her sons Allan (Lisa) Fergerson, Tony (Katie) Fergerson and Dannie (Tasha) Fergerson; 27 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; brother Mike Curtis; sister Mona Colon and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 30 years Charles L. Langston in 2019; brother Terry Curtis; brother-in-law Jose Colon anda niece Elizabeth Colon.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in Vicky's memory to the – Miami Valley Chapter, 124 N. Jefferson St., Dayton, Ohio 45402.

Services have been entrusted to the Blessing-Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.blessingfh.com.