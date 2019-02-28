TIPP CITY — Virginia Ann Benham, age 95, of Tipp City, OH passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 surrounded by family at her residence.

She was born on December 24, 1923 in Dayton, OH to the late Irvin and Ruth (Roseboom) Shock.

Virginia is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law: Joan and Steve Kocur of Lewis Center, OH; Mary Beth and Tyler George of Troy; Ruth and Todd Caldwell of Tipp City and Rita and Rod Boyer of Troy; daughter-in-law: Jayne E. Benham of Tipp City; eleven grandchildren: Jessica (Shawn) Taxis; Amanda Benham; Katie (Matt) Clevenger; Ryan Yount; Jonathan Yount; Abby (Brian) Sperl; Adam (Megan) George; Elizabeth George; Brian (Kate) Anderson; Josh (Stacia) Anderson; and Blake Boyer; and 12 great grandchildren with 2 more on the way.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Frank Arthur Benham; son: Frank Richard Benham and brother: Robert Shock.

She attended Tipp City Schools and was a 1941 graduate of Staunton High School and a 1945 graduate of St. Elizabeth Nursing School. She was a cadet in the Army Nurses Corp.

She was a member of Tipp City Church of the Nazarene and a former member of Cove Spring Church, Troy. She was a former member of the Cove Springs Grange and the Miami County Farm Bureau, and a current member of Miami County Homemaker's Club (OSU Extension) and Tipp City Senior Citizens.

Virginia was an amazing nurse. She worked as an obstetrics nurse at St. Elizabeth, Stouder and Dettmer hospitals, and in the office of Dr. Sutton and Dr. Price in Tipp City. She loved gardening, quilting and was a wonderful seamstress. She was a very loving grandmother and great grandmother.

Services will be held at 5:00 PM on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the Baird Funeral Home, Troy, OH with the Rev. Greg Morrow officiating. Graveside services will be Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10:00AM in Casstown Cemetery, Casstown, OH. The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 5:00 PM on Sunday at the funeral home.

Virginia received an honorary nurse pinning from the Ohio Hospice Nurse Honor Guard and was given the Nightingale Lantern in November 2018 surrounded by family. Appreciation is extended to her Hospice caregivers Vonnie Sinclair Boyer and Barb Depweg. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373.

