Our tribute to our mother, grandma, wife, and friend; Virginia (Ginny) Eyler, who passed away peacefully during the night of November 21st.

Living in Tipp City or Troy all of her 89 years; graduating from Tippecanoe High School in 1948.

Some of you knew her from her work at the dental office of Dr. Smith, where she made teaching you how to floss your teeth actually fun! Others might have known her from her volunteer work with Partners of Hope, Tough Love or her work with the Tri City Advocate. She loved to help people and was recognized for that love by receiving the Miami County Senior Citizen Volunteer of the Year in 2003. She and her husband Ray enjoyed being involved with the Piqua Antique Car Club and all of their events.

She was always full of life. She loved to sing and dance and if you weren't careful she would have you out on the dance floor or in the middle of the living room teaching you how to jitter bug. We think the thing she loved to do the most was be a grandma and she was a "knock it out of the park" grandma! Every moment she could she was teaching our kids something and making it fun. She taught them how to cook, make pies, sew, work in the garden but more importantly she taught them to be silly, to get dirty, and to investigate life.

From skipping school to have a day making pies for the year, to digging a mud hole in the yard for them to play in, to finding her with them in bed under the covers eating potato chips and grapes. When asked what they were doing she replied "making memories". Thank you

Ginny, mom, grandma for creating special memories that we can carry with us forever.

A Celebration of Ginny's life will be held Wednesday, December 11th at 11:00 a.m. at the Hayner Cultural Center in Troy.