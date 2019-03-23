TROY — Virginia (Ginni) Hutchison Bazler, age 86, loving sister, aunt, community leader and passionate supporter of The Ohio State University, passed away peacefully at StoryPoint in Troy, Ohio, on March 20, 2019.

Ginni was born on Sept. 27, 1932, in Columbus, Ohio, to Chester S. Hutchison and Virginia (Black) Hutchison. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband and true love, Frank E. Bazler. Ginni is survived by sister, Nancy Richard, one niece and three nephews, and numerous loving relatives.

Ginni graduated from Worthington High School in 1950 and spent two years at Denison University before graduating from The Ohio State University in 1954 with a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics (Cum Laude) from the School of Home Economics (now the College of Education and Human Ecology).

After her marriage to Frank in 1954, they briefly lived in Shreveport, La., before moving to Troy in 1956 and becoming involved in the local community. From 1958 to 1962, she served as the Shelby County Extension Agent, working with young adults through 4-H, local clubs and educational programs. She remained active with Extension over the years through her volunteer efforts, often serving as a judge of 4-H and Open Class Competitions at various county fairs in West Central Ohio. Ginni served as chairperson of the Troy Board of Zoning Appeals and secretary of the Miami County Facilities Review Board for a number of years as well as serving on the board of the Dorothy Love Retirement Community in Sidney. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Troy, serving as an Elder and President of the Women's Association.

Ginni's feelings, passion and commitment to The Ohio State University was only surpassed by her love and devotion to Frank. Active in Ohio State's Miami County Alumni Club, she served as its treasurer for a number of years. Her efforts on behalf of the university earned her several alumni awards, including the Miami County Club's Prepared for Citizenship Award in 1993, the Alumni Association's Alumni Officer Award in 1994, and the Alumni Citizenship Award in 1997. In 1998, Ginni and Frank received the John B. Gerlach Sr. Development Volunteer Award from The Ohio State University for their fund-raising activities. Ginni received an Affirm Thy Friendship Award from the College of Human Ecology in 2000 for her dedication to the college and received the OSU Alumni Association's Citizenship Award. In 2004, Ginni and Frank each received Ohio State's Distinguished Service Award from the Board of Trustees and in 2010 received the Ralph Davenport Mershon Award from The Ohio State University Alumni Association.

Family will receive friends on Friday, March 29, from noon to 2 p.m. at Baird Funeral Home, 555 N. Market Street, Troy, where funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. with burial following at Riverside Cemetery, Troy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Ohio State University, c/o Virginia Hutchison Bazler Scholarship Fund (#600383), College of Education and Human Ecology, 172 Arps Hall, 1945 N. High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43210.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.