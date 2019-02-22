TROY — Virginia K. "Ginny" Voorhees Hunt, age 95 of Troy, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Piqua Manor after an extended illness.

She was born September 14, 1923 in Dayton, the only daughter of the late Lawrence and Marie (Bautler) Voorhees.

Ginny is survived by her daughters Elaine Fagan of Gratis and Victoria K. Wright of Piqua; son Steven C. Hunt of Mt. Pleasant, SC; three grandchildren: Martha E. Fagan (Jason Cobb), Abigail K. Holmes (Joshua), and Nathaniel Wright; three great-grandchildren; as well as brother Richard L. Voorhees (Gerry) of Huntley, IL.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Robert W. Hunt on November 6, 2002; brother Harold Voorhees; son-in-law James Wright; and nephew Gary Voorhees.

Ginny was a graduate of Patterson Cooperative High School in Dayton and a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority. She worked at the National Cash Register Company prior to marrying her husband.

The family would like to thank the staff at Piqua Manor for their exceptional care.

A funeral service will be held 2:00PM Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Visitation will be from 1:00PM-2:00PM at the funeral home prior to the service. Interment to follow in Casstown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the or a . Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy.

