PIQUA — Virginia Lee Schmidt, age 82 of Piqua, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Ohio Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit, Troy.

Virginia was born on September 14, 1937 in Piqua to the (late) William James Sr. & Lucille (Clouse) Rike; attended Covington High School; retired from Fifth Third Bank, Troy with 10 years of service; had previously worked in banking in Phoenix, Arizona for 30 years; a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Covington; avid golf player in her early years; a member of the Quilting Club in Florida and she absolutely loved quilting; and belonged to the McDonalds Coffee Club.

Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Larry Schmidt; and her twin sister, Barbara Ely.

Virginia is survived by her companion of 31 years, Richard L. Overholser; son and daughter-in-law, Rodney & Cindy Schmidt of Phoenix, AZ; daughter and son-in-law, Melanie & Benny Cameron of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren, Larry James & Amy Schmidt, Jamie Leigh & Steven Edmonds, Clinton Thomas & Alicia Schmidt, Jared Mitchell Schmidt, Blaine Weston Schmidt, Stacy & James Hanford, Tiffany Cameron and partner, Jeff Kirk, Lindsay & Levi Bennett; great-grandchildren, Marlee, Elliott, Amelia, Alexis, Lucas, Kaylee, Kennedy, Carly, Harmony, Chase, Preston, Joseph, Sara, Tristan & Abby; brother and sister-in-law, William J. "Jimmie" Jr. & Bobbi Rike of Covington; other relatives and friends.

Gathering of friends and family at 10 AM, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington with Memorial Service to follow with Pastor Daryl Peeples officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice of Miami County.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.