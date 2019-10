PQUA — Virginia Lee Schmidt, age 82 of Piqua, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Ohio Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit, Troy.

Gathering of friends and family will be held 10 AM, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington with Memorial Service to follow at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice of Miami County.

For full obituary or to leave a condolence for the family visit www.stockerfraley.com.