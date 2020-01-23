PIQUA — Vivian J. Bausman, 73, of Piqua, departed this world gracefully at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving daughters.

She was born December 2, 1946 in Greenville to the late Raymond and Mildred (Weyant) Force.

She married Garry W. Bausman May 29, 1965 at Painter Creek Church of the Brethren in Gettysburg, he preceded her in death January 29, 2007.

Survivors include two daughters, Monica (Mike) Schrader, Melissa Bausman both of Piqua; two special grandchildren, Joel Hissong, Marianne Hissong; one brother, Sam (Linda) Force of Gettysburg; four sisters-in-law, Judy Force, Becky (Duaine) Campbell, Bonne (Dana) Decknadel, Beverly (Dennis) Carity; her lifelong best friends, Shirley & Bennie Ressler of Greenville; her many dear friends at the lake in Coldwater, Michigan; and numerous, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Phillip Force, Joseph Force; and one sister, Janice Bishop.

Mrs. Bausman was a 1965 graduate of Franklin Monroe High School and worked for many years as a collector for Unity National Bank, from which she retired.

She was an energetic, and unique woman.

She loved watching March Madness from the first game tip to the last game buzzer and was not to be disturbed during March.

She enjoyed taking trips to the casino, playing video poker, and was an avid card player.

She loved her family, music and Coach Urban Meyer.

She spent much of her time fishing on the lake in Coldwater, Michigan where she was the self-appointed activity director, cook, and meal coordinator. She loved to cook and loved to eat.

Her goal every day was to wake up with a smile and a laugh and was blessed with, as Viv put it, "more than her fair share" until the end and instilled this value in her daughters, who will continue to live that way.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Kulkarni and Dr. Setzkorn along with their staff for the excellent care they afforded her throughout her illness.

A service to honor her life will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Kazy Hinds officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington. Visitation will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County Inc., P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

