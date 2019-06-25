WEST MILTON — Von L. Jeffery of West Milton, age 84, passed away on June 24, 2019 at Koester Pavilion.

He was born on June 29, 1934 to Kennith L. and Virginia J. (Pearson) Jeffery in Ludlow Falls, Ohio.

Von served his country proudly in the United States Army. He enjoyed camping and gardening, and attended the Nashville United Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Susan J. (Trost) Jeffery, brother Dale Jeffery, and grandson Mark O'Dell.

He is survived by his children Sandra (Tim) O'Dell of Laura, Tony (Bobbie) Jeffery of Overton, Texas, and Tina (Mike) Riley of Tipp City; grandchildren Jeffery, David, Jessica, James, Christeena, and Jennifer; great-grandchildren Aiden, Cayleigh, and Gambit; and sister Geneva Hines.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton, with burial following at Wheelock Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday evening, June 28 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County. Condolences and memories may be left for the family online at www.hale-sarver.com.