Walter Joseph Gurski, age 73, of St. Paris, Ohio passed away 6:55 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in the his home.

Born on February 19, 1946 in Toledo, Ohio, Walter was a son of the late Walter and Erma (Dietz) Gurski. He married Connie Lou Collins on April 27, 1968 and she survives. He is survived by their three daughters and a son: Contessa, Christina, Charity and Joseph, several grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Two brothers also survive Walter, Ed Gerling of Indiana and Tom Gerling of Celina. In addition to his parents, Walter was preceded in death by a grandson.

Walter attended Sidney High School and received an Associates Degree from Edison College in Electronics in June 1987 He worked as Operations Manager at Astatic Manufacturing. He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and was a member of the American Legion Post 43, Troy.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Suber-Shively Funeral Home, 201 W. Main Street, Fletcher, Ohio. Burial will follow in Fletcher Cemetery, Fletcher, Ohio. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral service on Friday starting at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com