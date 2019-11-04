COVINGTON — Wanda Irene Stacy, 89, of Covington, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019, at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit, Troy.

Wanda was born in St. Louis, Mo., to the late Emmett and Carrie (Wendemuth) Stienhans, the third of four children.

She attended St. Trinity Lutheran Day School through eighth grade; graduating from Grover Cleveland High School in 1948.

Wanda was married March 29, 1950 to Lester Stacy, who preceded her to his heavenly home on October 10, 2006. Their union was blessed with five children and four daughters-in-law, Sherry Stacy of Covington, Steven (Angelia) Stacy of Kingwood, TX, Michael (Sherre) Stacy of Lynchburg, OH, David (Tracy) Stacy of Greenville, and Lester Paul (Cindy) Stacy of Covington; 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; plus many dear family members and beloved friends.

She was preceded in death by two sisters and one brother.

The Stacy's made their home in Ohio in 1951 and found a church home in 1954 at St. John Lutheran Church in Covington. Wanda enjoyed teaching Sunday School for many years, as well as serving on church council and various other committees. She was a homemaker and had also worked various jobs in the Covington and Piqua area.

Funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday, November 8, at Moore Funeral Home, 10 S. High St., Covington, with Pastor Virgil Gallagher officiating. Burial will follow in Miami Memorial Park. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church or Hospice of Miami County.

