STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Wells Samuel Duncan, age 81, of East Stroudsburg, Pa., formerly of Pleasant Hill, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019.

He was born on June 6, 1937 in Troy, Ohio to the late Wayne C. and Mabel (Wells) Duncan. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife B. Joanne (Holbert).

He is survived by his loving children, Gregory S. Duncan of London, United Kingdom, and Kimberlee M. Duncan–Young and husband Anthony Young of Old Bridge, New Jersey; 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and sister Cordelia Jane (Bunky) Cooper of Pleasant Hill, Ohio.

He was a 1955 graduate of Newton High School in Pleasant Hill and then graduated from Case Institute of Technology. He was retired from a long career with Honeywell. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a funeral service beginning at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Online memories of Wells may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.