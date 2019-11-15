LONDON< Ohio — Wesley Royster, 74, of London, Ohio passed away November 13, 2019.

He was born March 23, 1945 in Lewis County, Kentucky, the youngest of 12, to Lee & Pearlie (Lewis) Royster and his step-father, Easom Royster.

He is survived by his wife of many years, Willa M. Royster; his son, Bill (Julie) of Lebanon, Ohio, daughter, Deb (Ron) Frederick of Springboro, Ohio; five grandchildren, Kellsi, Kalee, Garret, Addison, and Delani; a sister, Mary Ann; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 12:00-200 PM on November 18, 2019 at Baird Funeral Home, Troy, Ohio, with services following. Interment will take place in Honey Creek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please contact your local school district and pay off some lunch tabs or donate to the Children's Hunger Alliance of Dayton, https://childrenshungeralliance.org/.

