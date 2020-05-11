Wilber W. "Bill" Morehead
TROY — Wilber W. "Bill" Morehead, passed away on May 6, 2020 at Brookdale Nursing Home, Troy, OH. Born April 7, 1920 Bill had just celebrated his 100th birthday. He was part of "The Greatest Generation" who lived through many changes during his lifetime. He is preceded in death by his parents, John D. and Anna Marie {Weirough) Moorhead, his wife, Annabelle {Hackenberger} Morehead, brother, Sam Moorhead and one grandchild. Bill is survived by his daughter, Sandra West, Aberdeen, NC and son, Bill (Ginger) Moorhead, 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Bill proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II. He worked many years as an aircraft sheet metal worker at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. Bill loved to travel and enjoyed spending time with his family. Public graveside service will be held at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home. Online condolence may be expressed to the family at www.fringsandbayliff.com

Published in Piqua Daily Call from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Graveside service
11:30 AM
, Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home
327 W. Main St.
Tipp City, OH 45371
937-667-3015
