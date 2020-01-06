PIQUA — William Allen "Sonny" Shanks, Jr., age 84, formally of Piqua, OH. Passed away on January 2, 2020 in his residence in Burlington, New Jersey.

He was born on December 2, 1935 to the late William A. and Mary E. (Hogston) Shanks, Sr.

On July 20, 1957 in Croydon, PA, he married Anita M. Pezzullo. She survives.

Sonny is also survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: James L. and Michelle Shanks, Springfield, NE and Michael J. and Tracy Shanks, Gilbert, AZ; two daughters and son-in-law: Debra Ann Shanks, El Paso, TX and Sandy and Antonio "Tony" Zingaro, Burlington, NJ; seven grandchildren: Michelle Rodriguez, Amy Correa, Sandy Rodriguez, Shawn Rodriguez, Kate Zingaro, Carolyn Ploetz, and Courtney Shanks; ten great grandchildren: Hunter Webb, Eddie Rodriguez, Isaiah Rodriguez, Nicholas Correa, Shawn Nooks Jr., Sarah Mota, Jaylynn Romero, Leah Rodriguez, Tyler Rodriguez, and Nicholas Ploetz; and one great-great grandchild: Christian Rodriguez.

Sonny graduated from Piqua High School in 1953. He was a member of Piqua Church of Christ. Sonny was also a life member of Piqua Post #4874 and a past member of the Piqua Lions Club.

He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War as a member of the United States Army. Sonny retired from French Oil Milling Company in Piqua, OH after 33 years.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH with Rev. Steve Sykes officiating. Burial will follow in Miami Memorial Park, Covington, OH. Full military honors will be presented by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. The family will receive will friends from 5-7 PM on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the funeral home.

