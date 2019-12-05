PIQA — William D. "Bill" Little, 82, of Piqua, passed away peacefully at 8:55 pm Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center.

He was born August 29, 1937 in Piqua to the late Fletcher and Ruth A. (White) Little.

He married Betty R. Thiebeau May 30, 1959 in Piqua and she survives.

Other survivors include two daughters, Debbie (Steve) Frazier of Piqua, Sue (John) Benkert of LaBelle, Florida; five grandchildren, Steven (Amy) Frazier, Matthew (Julie) Wright, Jason Frazier, Andrew Benkert, Amanda Bruner; six great gradchildren; two sisters, Margarette "Pinky" (Dale) Rohr of Tequesta, Florida, Dawn "Tinkerbell" Little of Piqua; and one brother, Harold "Skip" (Sharon) Little of Piqua.

He was preceded in death by three sisters, Georganna Landers, Dixie Lang, and Ruth Achor.

Mr. Little attended Piqua Central High School before entering the United States Army where he proudly served in Vietnam and retired after 20 years. Following his military service he worked as a superintendant in the machine shop at Copeland Corporation in Sidney. He was an avid golfer who played six days a week and was a regular at Echo Hills Golf Course and Shelby Oaks Golf Course. He also enjoyed fishing and following his grandchildren around to their sporting events.

A service to honor his life will begin at 3 pm Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Chaplain Ed Ellis officiating. Full military honors, provided by the Veteran's Elite Tribute Squad will immediately follow. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be held from 1-3 pm Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

