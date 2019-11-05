TIPP CITY — William E. Klint, age 71 of Tipp City, OH passed away Monday November 4, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, OH.

Born September 24, 1948 in Springfield, IL to Robert and Shirley {Gilbert} Klint.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Glenda May Klint in 2006, brother Ronald Klint, mother in law, Wilma Brown and sisters in law, Kay Klint and Kim Klint.

William is survived by his sons, Jason (Stacy) Klint, Delphos, OH, Mathew (Jennifer) Klint, Troy, OH and Zachary (Andrea) Klint, Nolensville, TN, brother, Edward Klint, Cincinnati, OH, grandchildren, Maddison, Samantha, Tyler, Alexander, Benjamin, Jonathan and Glenda Klint. Also surviving are father in law, Glen Brown, sisters in law, Terri Marsik, Gail (Tim) Runyon, and Deborah (Rob) Sokolis all of Springfield, IL.

William earned his Master's Degree and worked as a software engineer for Teradata. He enjoyed sailing, reading, ham radio and cycling.

Funeral services 11:00 AM, Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St. Tipp City, OH 45371; Scott Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City. Visitation 5:00 to 8:00 PM, Wednesday and 1 hour prior to the service all at the funeral home.

Donations may be made in loving memory of William to St. Jude's Hospital: ALSAC/ 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or online at stjude.org.

