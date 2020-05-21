William F. "Bill" Pritchard
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PIQUA — William "Bill" F. Pritchard, age 65 of Piqua, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy. Bill was born in Piqua on February 3, 1955 to Francis & Pat (Lane) Pritchard; attended Bradford schools; worked for Orrfelt, Piqua; enjoyed fishing and hiking. Preceded in death by his father, Francis; daughter, Tabitha Pritchard; and brother, Doug Pritchard. Bill is survived by his wife of 45 years, Donna K. (Nichols) Pritchard; mother, Pat Pritchard of Bradford; grandson, Alix Pritchard & Lacey Laughman and her son, Tyler; brother and sister-in-law, Mike & Shelly Pritchard of Bradford; sisters-in-law, Gertrude Robinson of Troy, Teresa Alcorn of Troy, Mary Hopkins of Piqua; honorary family, Rick Hopkins, Lorie Pritchard, Ron Wilson, & Karen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Gathering of friends at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford on Tuesday, May 26th, from 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Piqua Daily Call from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stocker Fraley Funeral Home
131 W. Oakwood St.
Bradford, OH 45308
937-448-2111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved