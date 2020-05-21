PIQUA — William "Bill" F. Pritchard, age 65 of Piqua, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy. Bill was born in Piqua on February 3, 1955 to Francis & Pat (Lane) Pritchard; attended Bradford schools; worked for Orrfelt, Piqua; enjoyed fishing and hiking. Preceded in death by his father, Francis; daughter, Tabitha Pritchard; and brother, Doug Pritchard. Bill is survived by his wife of 45 years, Donna K. (Nichols) Pritchard; mother, Pat Pritchard of Bradford; grandson, Alix Pritchard & Lacey Laughman and her son, Tyler; brother and sister-in-law, Mike & Shelly Pritchard of Bradford; sisters-in-law, Gertrude Robinson of Troy, Teresa Alcorn of Troy, Mary Hopkins of Piqua; honorary family, Rick Hopkins, Lorie Pritchard, Ron Wilson, & Karen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Gathering of friends at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford on Tuesday, May 26th, from 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.
Published in Piqua Daily Call from May 21 to May 22, 2020.