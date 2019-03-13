TROY — Dr. William N. Shields, age 94 of Troy, passed away March 10, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy.

He was born October 9, 1924 in Akron to the late Frank E. and Lena E. (Newmeyer) Shields.

William is survived by his children: Jay Shields of Troy, Jimmy Shields (Rebecca) of Sebastian, FL, Jill Johnston (James) of Cincinnati, and Julie Kirchner (Greg) of Troy, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, as well as his good and loyal friend, Dr. Peter Nims.

William was a US Army veteran of WWII. He received numerous awards for his service, including the Philippines Liberation Ribbon with two Bronze Stars, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal with two Bronze Stars, and one Bronze Arrowhead. He was proud of his service as an Infantry Scout Dog Ranger, as well as his later in life membership in the National Guard, where he earned the rank of Full Colonel.

Following his dedicated service to his country, he received his Undergraduate Degree from Kent State University and later his Doctorate Degree from the Western Reserve University School of Dentistry.

William was a life member of both the Elks Lodge #833, Troy and VFW Post 5436, Troy, as well as being a 32nd Degree Mason. He was involved with the establishment of the Head Start Program in Troy and was influential in the founding of the Western Ohio Dental Society.

