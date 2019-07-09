PIQUA — William (Bill) Russell Beasley, age 73, of Piqua, passed away Monday July 8, 2019 at 9:28 A.M. at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County – Inpatient Unit, Troy, OH.

He was born in Piqua on September 27, 1945 to the late Lloyd and Mary (Black) Beasley.

\On September 23, 1967 in Piqua, he married Joan R. Beasley. She survives.

Bill is survived by one daughter and son-in-law: Robin and Matt Dankworth, Troy; one son and daughter-in-law: Rick and Melissa Beasley, Piqua; three grandchildren: Jeffrey W. Dankworth, Jacob Beasley and Katie Jo Beasley.

Bill graduated from Piqua Central High School in 1963. He retired from B.F. Goodrich as a Manufacturing Engineer after 41 years of service. After retirement Bill was a driving and class instructor AAA.

A time to honor Bill's Life is scheduled from 6-8 pm Friday July 12, 2019 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County P.O. Box 502 Troy, OH 45373 or the , P.O. Box 7669, Atlanta, GA 30357-0669.

