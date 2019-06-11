TROY — William Tyler Evans, 30, of Troy passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 in Casstown. He was born October 26, 1988 in Troy to William T. "Bill" and Josefina H. "Josie" (Reyes) Evans of St. Paris, OH.

In addition to his parents, Tyler is survived by brother: John (Crystal) Evans of Huntington Beach, CA; sisters: Emily Evans of Napa Valley, CA and Christina (Pete) Gutierrez of Huntington Beach, CA; nieces and nephew: Bennett and Hannah Evans; and Madeline and Emery Gutierrez; grandmother: Joan Evans of Casstown, OH; grandfather: David C. Reyes of Mosquite, TX. Tyler was preceded in death by grandparents: Fred Evans and Elena Reyes.

Tyler was a graduate of Graham Digital Academy. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed playing piano and guitar, drawing, and spending time with his nieces and nephews. He was an extraordinary individual, loving, caring and compassionate – even at the sacrifice of himself.

Private family graveside services will be held at Casstown Cemetery.

