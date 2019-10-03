TROY — William Wayne "Bill" Montgomery, age 74 of Troy, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Dayton VA Medical Center.

He was born October 26, 1944 in Birmingham, AL to the late James and Ruby (Lawrence) Montgomery.

Bill is survived by his children: Isaac Montgomery of Mason and Katherine Montgomery of Troy, as well as four grandchildren: Jack, Grey, Casey, and Camren.

Bill was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War.

He received his Bachelor's Degree in Business from Western Michigan University. He was a member of Sidney Moose Lodge #568, Troy Elks #833, Post #5436, and AmVets Post #88. Bill enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his beloved dog Daisy. He worked in manufacturing management throughout his life.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 2:00PM-4:00PM Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. An honor guard service conducted by the Veteran's Memorial Honor Guard of Troy will take place at 4:00PM at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy.

