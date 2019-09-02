RINCON, Ga. — Wilma Mae Hefelfinger, age 98, of Rincon, GA, formerly of West Milton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at her home.

She was born March 9, 1921 to the late Ora & Susie (Begghley) Diehl in Vandalia, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her parents; loving husband Kenneth Hefelfinger; daughter-in-law Ann Elliott siblings Harold (Grace) Diehl, Ruth (Ernest) McAdams, and Emerson (Florence) Diehl.

She will be missed and remembered by her loving children Jill (Eric) Allread of Rincon, GA and James Elliot of West Milton, OH; 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Wilma was a member of the Salem Church of the Brethren, West Milton American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, West Milton Senior Citizens where she served on the board years ago, and a life member of the VFW Post 8211 Ladies Auxiliary.

She also achieved her teaching degree in her 60s to teach daycare age children where she did so at Friends Church Daycare.

Wilma left West Milton in 2012 to live with her daughter where she enjoyed her time with her daughter, son-in-law, and some of her grandchildren and great grandchildren until her passing.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery, Englewood. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM on Friday, September 6 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to or .

Online memories of Wilma may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.