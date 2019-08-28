TROY — Zackery Lee Schwausch, age 19, of Troy passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 as the result of an automobile accident in Troy. He was born on October 19, 1999 in Columbus to Amy Jo (Perry) Schwausch of Troy and the late Paul Edward Schwausch, Jr.

In addition to his mother, Zackery is survived by his stepfather: Jeremy Good; fiancé: Kitte Lampe; sister: Alexis Blacketer of Troy and brother: Austan Ray Good of Troy; grandparents: Linda and Glen Perry of Troy and Brenda Wood of Pleasant Hill; uncle: Jason Perry of Baltimore, MD; and aunt: Michele Schwausch of Tipp City. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a grandfather: Paul Schwausch, Sr.

Zackery was a 2018 graduate of Troy High School, where he played on the varsity football team. He had attended Capital University for one year, where he also played football.

Zackery was currently a student at Edison State Community College. He worked for Dave Arbogast in Troy.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date. Services have been entrusted to Baird Funeral Home in Troy.

Memorial contributions may be made to www.GoFunMe.com/ZachSchwausch.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.