Aaron A. Sanders (87) passed away in the afternoon of May 26, 2020 at his home in Granville, Ohio. Tuesday was a gloriously beautiful blue-sky day enhanced by a gentle breeze that lifted the music of song birds, reminiscent of the Colorado summers he so enjoyed. Mr. Sanders was born May 29, 1932 in Pensacola, Florida to the late Aaron F. Sanders and Myrtle E. (Allen) Sanders. He served his country as a Captain in the United States Air Force notably participating in Operation Dominic, a joint Department of Defense-Atomic Energy Commission nuclear test series conducted in the Pacific Ocean. Of his many great adventures, he survived ejection from a flaming jet aircraft complicated further by a faulty parachute. His perpetually optimistic outlook and ardent determination served him well in all aspects of life. Mr. Sanders was a graduate of The University of Michigan and earned a Master of Science from The George Washington University. He was a member of the National Physics Honor Society, Sigma Pi Sigma. He retired from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Boulder, Colorado and Gaithersburg, Maryland after a long and distinguished career. He served as leader of the Optical Electronic Metrology Group that advanced optical telecommunications with laser systems. He was a gifted and respected physicist, research scientist and mathematician. Aaron and his late wife, Norma, were outdoor enthusiasts and lived an active life during retirement in Winter Park, Colorado. They especially enjoyed cross-country skiing and fishing reservoirs in Del Rio,Texas and Lake Granby, Colorado. They sought adventure with annual hunting trips to high country elevations. Aaron completed Ride the Rockies, two 400-mile cycling trips on the Natchez Trace Parkway, as well as qualifying for the Ironman Triathlon in his sixties. Inspired by his southern roots, he mastered a perfection for scratch-made biscuits and was never far from his prized Martin Acoustic Guitar. The family is very grateful for years of compassionate and consultative support from Matthew M. Snyder, M.D. Mr. Sanders is survived by three children, Cheryl (Charles) Snyder of Granville, Ohio, Keith (Ann) Sanders of Winter Park, Colorado, and Melinda Sanders, of Denver, Colorado, sister Dolores McLaughlin of Marietta, Georgia and brother Dr. Alton Sanders (Dr. Ruth Sanders) of Oxford, Ohio. Three grandsons Ryan (Catherine) Snyder of Longwood, Florida, Matthew (Holly) Snyder of Chicago, Illinois, and Aaron L. Sanders of Winter Park, Colorado. Aaron will be missed, but fondly remembered by his family and friends. A private memorial service will be held this summer in Fraser, Colorado against the backdrop of the Continental Divide to celebrate the inspirational lives of Mr. and Mrs. Sanders. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com.

