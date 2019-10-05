|
Addie Mae Heuston was born with a springtime smile to Eugene F. and Edith M. Bell in Indianapolis, OH, she later moved to Dayton, OH graduating from Shortridge H.S. where she was keen that Kurt S. Vonnegut was a classmate of hers, some years later she attended the classes' 50th reunion. Addie had fond memories of spending time with her father, an accomplished hardwood floor contractor and subsequently a neon sign fabricator. Such memories included baseball games, the Indianapolis 500 and going on sales calls where he "liked to show me off". As a young adult, she followed her older sister June (preceded in death) to Boulder, CO whom had a photography studio on "The Hill" and had "practically raised her". Brother Robert (preceded in death), whom she adored, completed their family.
Robert was a gunner in the rear of an Aircraft Bomber in WWII which later led to working overseas marrying and raising a family in Alicante, Spain. Upon arrival in Boulder, she soon began a flying career as a stewardess with Western Airlines when airline travel was a real adventure. This period had her living both at the "Poets Row" area of Capitol Hill, Denver, and living with a friend Penny in Los Angeles. Flights included a new Las Vegas and South America beyond the base cities.
While in Boulder she met her husband of 59 years William C. Heuston (preceded in death). Bill had spent his time as a flight training pilot in Texas during WWII. They married June 21, 1952 at St. John's Episcopal Church in Boulder (where Bill was a choir boy). Addie has always held a very fond admiration for her in-laws Dr. Howard H. and Louise C. Heuston of Boulder. Bill began his 30 year career with GM shortly thereafter with the couple's first house on Mariposa St. in Boulder, then Pueblo, Lakewood (Applewood Knolls where they built a house), Bloomfield Hills, MI and finally back to beloved Boulder in the late 1970's. During these years, as a devoted house maker, Addie and Bill raised four children. Robert (preceded in death) and Barbara Heuston Steamboat Springs, CO, Julie and Dr. Carl Severin Parker, CO, David Heuston Boulder, CO, and William and Chris Heuston of Louisville, CO. Her children never had a want for anything. Addie was blessed with seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and several wonderful nieces and nephews, whom she loved all greatly.
Bill and Addie enjoyed twenty years as snowbirds enjoying the bountiful sun with a patio home in Fountain Hills, AZ. Addie volunteered at Christ Church Cranbrook, Bloomfield Hills Lahser H.S. and the at the Heard Museum in Scottsdale, AZ. Addie was a lover of the arts, she was accomplished in both watercolor and oil painting, a voracious reader of literature, and a lover of Opera enjoying travels to Santa Fe, NM with good friends. Addie was a compassionate person, consummate hostess, and superb culinary master of the kitchen. She was a loyal and trusted friend with those she embraced, and quick to enjoy laughter. An animal lover, she particularly liked her black and white English Springer Spaniel "Dolly".
Addie and her family would like to thank everyone at LLC of Stonegate, Parker, CO for their quality care and companionship over the last several years.
A family celebration will take place at St. John's Episcopal Church of Boulder.
Published in The Daily Camera on Oct. 5, 2019