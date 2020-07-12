1/
Agnes Ysebaert
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Agnes's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Agnes Ysebaert, 96, of Barboursville, Va., formerly of Louisville, Colo., died Saturday, June 27, 2020. She was born March 25, 1924, to Karel and Madeleine (De Pauw) Goethals in Gent, Belgium. On Sept. 6, 1947, she married Emiel Ysebaert in Gent, Belgium, and in 1949, the couple immigrated to the United States. They lived in New York and New Jersey before moving to Colorado in 1970. In 2018, the couple moved to Virginia. Agnes was witty and kind, and people enjoyed her company. She will be missed greatly by her family and those who loved her. She is survived by six children: David (Kim) Ysebaert of Texas; Joan (Larry) Baumgardner of Virginia; John (Kelly) of Wyoming; Mary (Kevin) Pierce of Nebraska; James (Kathleen) of Colorado; and Linda (Joe) Mayfield of California; 15 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Emiel, who died Jan. 29, 2020. The couple had been married 72 years. Interment graveside services in Colorado for Emiel and Agnes Ysebaert are pending.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Camera on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
12819 Spotswood Trail
Ruckersville, VA 22968
(434) 985-2620
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 8, 2020
We, at the Louisville Public Library, had great admiration for both Agnes and Emiel. They were always interested, and involved in their community, and were lovely to chat with.
What beautiful long lives for them both. I know they will be missed.
Best wishes,
Lisa
Lisa Hodgson
Friend
June 29, 2020
It was a joy and a pleasure to know Agnes . She was a very loved lady who we will miss. Shes with her love now.
Carol jo Stevens
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved