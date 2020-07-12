Agnes Ysebaert, 96, of Barboursville, Va., formerly of Louisville, Colo., died Saturday, June 27, 2020. She was born March 25, 1924, to Karel and Madeleine (De Pauw) Goethals in Gent, Belgium. On Sept. 6, 1947, she married Emiel Ysebaert in Gent, Belgium, and in 1949, the couple immigrated to the United States. They lived in New York and New Jersey before moving to Colorado in 1970. In 2018, the couple moved to Virginia. Agnes was witty and kind, and people enjoyed her company. She will be missed greatly by her family and those who loved her. She is survived by six children: David (Kim) Ysebaert of Texas; Joan (Larry) Baumgardner of Virginia; John (Kelly) of Wyoming; Mary (Kevin) Pierce of Nebraska; James (Kathleen) of Colorado; and Linda (Joe) Mayfield of California; 15 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Emiel, who died Jan. 29, 2020. The couple had been married 72 years. Interment graveside services in Colorado for Emiel and Agnes Ysebaert are pending.

